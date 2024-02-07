Spring Training 2024: A guide to Florida's Grapefruit League

Hush, sweet Charlotte. The Tampa Bay Rays are back in town.

Florida’s spring training season begins for 15 Major League Baseball teams next month. That includes the Tampa Bay Rays, who return to their Port Charlotte facility after a year away because of damage caused from Hurricane Ian.

The Rays, who have called Port Charlotte their spring home since 2009, trained last year at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Osceola County and played home games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

However, nearly $20 million in repairs were recently completed at 82-acre Charlotte Sports Park stadium and practice facility, meaning Manager Kevin Cash’s squad will be back in their comfort zone.

The Grapefruit League, as spring training is known in Florida, begins when pitchers and catchers arrive at camps Feb. 14 and 15. Full-squad workouts commence Feb. 18-20. The Rays’ battery is due Feb. 14, with the remaining players arriving by Feb. 19.

The Rays will hold its annual Fan Fest at Tropicana Field from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17.

Arizona's Cactus League begins the exhibition slate Feb. 22 with the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the San Diego Padres All 30 MLB clubs play Feb. 24, including Tampa Bay, which will host the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m.

The Rays will have one significant road trip March 9-10, when they head to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for two games against the Boston Red Sox.

Otherwise, they won’t be far from Port Charlotte. In addition to home games at Charlotte Sports Park, the Rays have a handful of road games in the greater Tampa Bay area:



Feb. 26 and March 12 in Sarasota (vs. Baltimore Orioles)

Feb. 28 in Dunedin (vs. Toronto Blue Jays)

March 1 and 17 in Bradenton (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates)

March 6 in Tampa (vs. New York Yankees)

March 21 and 25 in Clearwater (vs. Philadelphia Phillies)

March 24 in Lakeland (vs. Detroit Tigers)

The Rays’ final prep comes at Tropicana Field on March 26 against Detroit.

The “official” regular season Opening Day is scheduled for March 28, with the Rays at the Trop against Toronto at 4:10 p.m. to begin a four-game series.

Technically, the season begins a week earlier in South Korea, where the Padres and Dodgers meet in the “Seoul Series” on March 20-21.

A new event, the Spring Breakout on March 14 to 17, features exhibition games between teams comprised of each organization’s top minor-league prospects. It includes games March 14 in Bradenton (Pirates-Orioles), and March 16 in Tampa (Blue Jays-Yankees), Lakeland (Tigers-Phillies), and Fort Myers (Rays-Minnesota Twins).

In 2023, the Rays began the season with record-tying 13 consecutive wins before qualifying for the postseason for the fifth straight season. However, they were swept by the eventual World Series champions Texas Rangers in the American League wild-card round.

To help you plan you spring training experiences, here is a team-by-team rundown with locations, ticket information and schedules.

Atlanta Braves

Location : CoolToday Park, North Port

: CoolToday Park, North Port Reporting dates: Feb. 15 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 20 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Baltimore Orioles

Location : Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota

: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota Reporting dates: Feb. 15 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 20 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Boston Red Sox

Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

JetBlue Park, Fort Myers Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 19 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Detroit Tigers

Location : Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland

: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 19 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Houston Astros

Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 19 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Miami Marlins

Location : Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter

: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter Reporting dates: Feb. 15 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 20 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Minnesota Twins

Location: Hammond Stadium at Lee County Sports Complex, Fort Myers

Hammond Stadium at Lee County Sports Complex, Fort Myers Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 18 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

New York Mets

Location : Clover Park, Port St. Lucie

: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 19 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

New York Yankees

Location : Steinbrenner Field, Tampa

: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa Reporting dates: Feb. 15 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 20 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Philadelphia Phillies

Location : BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater

: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 19 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Pittsburgh Pirates

Location : LECOM Park, Bradenton

: LECOM Park, Bradenton Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 19 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

St. Louis Cardinals

Location : Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter

: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 19 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Tampa Bay Rays

Location : Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte

: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 19 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Toronto Blue Jays

Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin

TD Ballpark, Dunedin Reporting dates: Feb. 15 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 20 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Washington Nationals

Location : Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach

: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach Reporting dates: Feb. 14 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 20 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Cactus League (Arizona)

Tickets, schedule and more info