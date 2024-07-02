Here's how fans are reacting to Steven Stamkos' departure from the Lightning

Steven Stamkos, the longtime Lightning captain who helped lead the team to two Stanley Cups, has said goodbye to Tampa Bay after 16 seasons.

Stamkos was drafted by the Lightning in 2008 when he was 18 years old as a saving grace for the team. He quickly became a symbol not only for the team but also the Tampa Bay area. His face could be spotted on bus stops and at Amalie Arena throughout the NHL season.

Stamkos signed a four-year, $32 million deal with the Nashville Predators after he could not come to terms with the Lightning on a contract to keep him with the team.

“You have hope until the last minute, and then when you don’t hear anything, or nothing changes, you have to be able to adapt and just make a decision,” Stamkos said. “That’s the toughest part, is trying to hang on to something that maybe isn’t trying to hang on to you.”

Stamkos posted a goodbye message Monday on X.

Thank you Tampa ❤️❤️

I don’t have the words yet ….. I will soon .



It’s still too early to process. Just wanted everyone to know how thankful we are for 16 years as a bolt.



My family and I are excited for the next chapter…. — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) July 1, 2024

How Lightning fans are reacting:

After the news broke that Stamkos was moving on to Nashville, many Lightning fans went to social media to grieve the loss of the franchise's career leader in goals, points and games.

Some fans showed the impact Stamkos had on their upbringing in Tampa Bay:

I grew up with a Steven Stamkos jersey.

I grew up looking up to Steven Stamkos.

I grew up watching Steven Stamkos become the captain.

I grew up watching Steven Stamkos make 4 Stanley Cup Finals.

I grew up watching Steven Stamkos win 2 Stanley Cups.



Now he’s a memory. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/uKhpERX3O8 — Trevor (@b2bChamps27) July 1, 2024

Some shared video tribute to his relationship with teammates:

It’s going to be weird watching a Lightning game with Victor Hedman and not Steven Stamkos.



Forever linked together to the city 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZFnM02B7VJ — Andrew Weiss (@WeissHockeyTalk) July 2, 2024

Some shared the loss they felt after watching Stamkos start a family in Tampa Bay:

The loss of Carter Stamkos in Tampa hurts just as much. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/WPsdZ2GfYH — Taylor J (@TayVictoria8) July 2, 2024

And others just remember many of Stamkos' highlight-reel plays.

Ik seeing Stamkos on your timeline over and over again is getting sad but this video man makes you wanna cry. I’ve probably watched it 50 times. I do think JBB made the right decision but this sucks. https://t.co/VIqqDc2bjV — Jacob (@Jacob_Sullyy) July 2, 2024

How Predator fans are reacting:

While Lightning fans mourn Stamkos' loss, many Predators fans shared their excitement about him joining Nashville.

Famous country music artist Jellyroll shared his excitement in a video:

“It’s a GREAT day to be a Nashville Predator! … tag him in this. I love you Stammer !!”



JELLY ROLL weighs in on Steven Stamkos & NHL Free Agency. 😂🙌🏻@JellyRoll615 @RealStamkos91 #NHLFreeAgency #NHL @PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/nrbTW29D3R — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) July 1, 2024

Some fans are fired up with the Predators' new lineup:

Marchessault, Stamkos, Forsberg



I am not sure if this will be Nashville's top line, of course, but if it is...



GOOD. GOD.



Add in Josi & Skeji and The Predators now have, on Paper, one of the best Power Play units in the NHL



This is a massive day for @PredsNHL fans pic.twitter.com/ms5kzQvoRO — SPJ (@SweatpantJesus) July 1, 2024

Some express a sense of peace knowing that Stamkos is now a signed Predator:

How I sleep knowing steven stamkos is a nashville predator pic.twitter.com/kWI3gP8Ayp — ryan (@AngryPredsFan) July 2, 2024

Stamkos is the Lightning's career leader in goals (555), points (1,137) and games (1,082) while ranking third in playoff points (101) and assists (51), second in goals (50) and fifth in games (128).

During his career, Stamkos is second in goals in the NHL, behind only Alex Ovechkin (690), and fourth in points, behind Sidney Crosby (1,302), Ovechkin (1,240) and Patrick Kane (1,212).

WUSF staff writer Rick Mayer contributed to this report.

