Steven Stamkos is now a free agent. Have the Lightning moved on from their captain?

It’s looking as if the Tampa Bay Lightning have moved on from captain Steven Stamkos, arguably the team’s most popular player during its successes of the past decade.

The Lightning entered the NHL’s free agency period Monday after a busy weekend of trades to open up more than $16 million in salary cap space. That included the dealing of top-tier defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and his $8.5 million annual salary to Utah.

NHL followers anticipated most of the freed up money would be used to retain Stamkos, who is now an unrestricted free agent. Instead, Lightning general manager Julian BriseBois opted to pursue forward Jake Guentzel in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The last time Stamkos was heading toward free agency, in 2016, he signed an eight-year deal worth $68 million with the Bolts, who drafted him in the first round of the 2008 NHL draft.

He went on to have three 40-plus goal seasons, become a two-time league leader in goals, win two Stanley Cups and reach the final round another time. After 16 seasons, he is the club's career leader in goals (555), points (1,137) and games (1,082).

Stamkos, 34, had publicly addressed his frustration over contract talks before and during the season. BriseBois said he wanted to wait until after the playoffs to make an offer, which turned out to be much less than what Stamkos was seeking. The offer didn’t change after the weekend’s trades.

BriseBois and Stamkos' agent, Don Meehan, confirmed their stances on reaching an agreement on a new contract had not changed.

“Steven’s earned the right to test free agency,” BriseBois said. “I didn’t go to him last season to get a deal done. I did go to him quickly after this season, and I was taking a risk by doing that that we may end up here, and now here we are.”

Stamkos now becomes the No. 1 attraction in this free agent market.

Like Stamkos, Guentzel was set to become a free agent Monday. But by sending a 2025 third-round pick to Carolina, the Lightning gained exclusive negotiating rights. ESPN and other outlets reported that a deal was reached Sunday night.

Guentzel will take up a nice chunk of the cap space, with some left over to sign another free agent, while also signing cornerstone defenseman Victor Hedman to a long-term contract extension.

“We have this cap space (and) we can allocate it in different ways by either getting volume or quality,” BriseBois said. “Now is that one player getting most of that cap space? Is it two players splitting it up? Three players splitting it up? It’s too early to tell at this point.”

Guentzel, 29, is coming off scoring 30 goals this past season for the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, his fourth time reaching that mark in an eight-year career that has included him getting to 40 twice.

He won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2017 and is nearly a point-a-game playoff performer in the NHL.

That means everything to the Lightning, who want to keep their contending window open as long as possible.

As part of the process, the team dealt Sergachev to Utah and depth forward Tanner Jeannot to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sergachev missed much of the past season with a broken leg and is signed through 2031. In exchange, Utah sent defenseman J.J. Moser, forward prospect Conor Geekie, a 2025 second-rounder and the 199th pick in Saturday’s draft.

“We gave up a two-time Stanley Cup-winning stud 26-year-old No. 1 defenseman, and that’s not easy to do,” Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.