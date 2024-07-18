Attorney General Moody is calling off a lawsuit she had filed against the Atlantic Coast Conference

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling off a public records lawsuit she had filed against the Atlantic Coast Conference over media deals.

Moody's complaint in April, accused the ACC and its TV provider ESPN, of withholding key documents from the public that could help Florida State University win its legal battle with the league.

Moody released a statement late Wednesday, recanting her lawsuit, saying the ACC has decided to provide her office with redacted copies of the media contracts no later than Aug. 1st.

Following action by my office, @theACC will produce secretive media contracts that are at the heart of the legal battle between the conference and FSU.



This agreement is a win for the state of Florida, FSU and transparency.

— AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 17, 2024

"The conference refused to provide media contracts that detail the impact to FSU if it departs the conference, but now they are rightfully handing over these public records. We will continue to fight for transparency.”

The documents Moody receives will be kept away from the public as both the ACC and FSU, are still trying to resolve a media-rights dispute, that could potentially cost the school half a billion dollars to get out of.

The documents to be provided are:

The initial 2010 multi-media agreement with ESPN

The 2012 amendment and extension agreement

Second amendment and extension agreement in 2014

Amended and restated multi-media agreement in 2016

ACC-ESPN Network agreement also from 2016

Letter amendment to amend and restated multi-media agreement from 2021

