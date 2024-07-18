© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Attorney General Moody is calling off a lawsuit she had filed against the Atlantic Coast Conference

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT
The agreement comes days before a scheduled July 22 court hearing in Leon County.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling off a public records lawsuit she had filed against the Atlantic Coast Conference over media deals.

Moody's complaint in April, accused the ACC and its TV provider ESPN, of withholding key documents from the public that could help Florida State University win its legal battle with the league.

Moody released a statement late Wednesday, recanting her lawsuit, saying the ACC has decided to provide her office with redacted copies of the media contracts no later than Aug. 1st.

"The conference refused to provide media contracts that detail the impact to FSU if it departs the conference, but now they are rightfully handing over these public records. We will continue to fight for transparency.”

The documents Moody receives will be kept away from the public as both the ACC and FSU, are still trying to resolve a media-rights dispute, that could potentially cost the school half a billion dollars to get out of.

The documents to be provided are:

  • The initial 2010 multi-media agreement with ESPN
  • The 2012 amendment and extension agreement
  • Second amendment and extension agreement in 2014
  • Amended and restated multi-media agreement in 2016
  • ACC-ESPN Network agreement also from 2016
  • Letter amendment to amend and restated multi-media agreement from 2021

Adrian Andrews
