Florida's Board of Education has approved a policy that allows high schoolers to participate in NIL

A new policy is in place that allows Florida high school athletes to profit from their Name, Image, and Likeness, or "NIL," deals.

Such moves were initially only for college athletes, but after months of discussion from the Florida High School Athletic Association, the state Board of Education on Wednesday approved a policy to include high schoolers.

“It’s appropriate that changes were made because as members as you know, the world of NIL is constantly changing daily," Chair Ben Gibson said during Wednesday's board meeting in Orlando.

Gibson supported the move but wanted guardrails in place to keep donor groups from soliciting money on behalf of students.

“Our member schools will be watching, I can promise you that. They watch for things that they feel other member schools are doing that are inappropriate, and submit those reports to our office,” FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon said.

FHSAA approves NIL, pending State Board of Education ratification on July 24th, 2024! 🖊️📜



See below for details: pic.twitter.com/YObH7NT5wF — FHSAA (@FHSAA) June 4, 2024

The new policy comes with a few caveats

The new NIL policy allows high schoolers to make money off social media posts and commercials, if they don't involve or interfere with school property.

The updated bylaw bans students from working with companies that sell guns or drugs. They also can't enter NIL agreements without parental or guardian consent. Violations could lead to student-athletes being barred from competing throughout their time in high school.

Joe / stock.adobe.com

“We don’t foresee kids making hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars off this,” Damon said. “However, there will be that 1 percent of elite athletes that possibly may have that opportunity. But for the majority of our student-athletes, it will be something local with a local business.”

High schoolers can start looking for NIL deals at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

Copyright 2024 WFSU