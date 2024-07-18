The State Board of Education will consider allowing high-school athletes to be paid NIL deals

Florida’s education board is slated to decide Wednesday whether to allow high school athletes to be paid based on their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has already okayed the move. Now, it’s up to the State Board of Education.

“I think what we are okay with is supporting the athletic program and directly engaging in NIL activities," said Kimberly Richey, Senior Chancellor at the Florida Department of Education. "We might be allowing them to engage in collectives, which we would not be OK with.”

Richey supports the idea but wants to block collectives from getting involved. She wants students to seek out their own NIL deals.

Under Florida law right now, college players can be compensated through NIL. If the board approves, a plan to include high schools, Florida will join 30 other states that have similar rules in place.

Copyright 2024 WFSU