Clearwater police are still investigating the death of Hulk Hogan

Clearwater police are still investigating the death last month of professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan from what the medical examiner concluded was a heart attack.

In a statement Thursday, police said the “unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers, and our detectives continue to do that.”

Hogan, whose was born in Tampa as Terry Bollea, died July 24 at age 71 at Morton Plant Hospital after paramedics and police rushed to his Clearwater Beach home following a 911 call.

That call, and police body camera video of the scene, has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

“All of this takes time,” the police statement said. “Until the investigation is completed, no records related to the case, including body camera footage, can be released.”

Police have previously said there was no evidence of foul play, so it's not clear what the probe is looking into other than medical records. Hogan previously had leukemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, according to the Pinellas-Pasco medical examiner's office, which concluded the cause of death was natural.

Investigators have been working with Hogan's family, including his son. Nick, and daughter, Brooke Oleksy, the statement said.

“We plan to meet with the family and brief them on the case to this point, and we will share the results of the investigation with the family prior to closing the case and releasing it to the public and media,” the statement added.

No timetable for public release of the findings was given.

Hogan was to be cremated but it wasn't clear Thursday if that had happened yet. This month, Oleksy said on Instagram that the cremation was postponed “because of family questions.”

“With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it," she wrote.

It is not clear if an autopsy was conducted.

Hogan was perhaps the biggest star in World Wrestling Entertainment history, known for his larger-than-life personality and wrestling exploits. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and reinstated there in 2018. He had been removed from the Hall of Fame in 2015 after he was recorded making racial slurs against Blacks, for which he apologized.

Hogan also ventured in the movies and television, including a reality show featuring his family, "Hogan Knows Best." About a year before his death, Hogan publicly endorsed Donald Trump for president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

He was involved in several business ventures, including his popular Clearwater Beach restaurant, Real American Beer, an unscripted wrestling league, action figure merchandising and memorabilia stores. In addition, Hogan was leading a bid to acquire the Hooters restaurant chain, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

A well-attended but private funeral service was held Aug. 5 at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, where Hogan and his wife, Sky, were baptized nearly two years earlier.