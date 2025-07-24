© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The wrestling and political world react to Hulk Hogan's death

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 24, 2025 at 1:23 PM EDT
Updated July 24, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
Hulk Hogan in yellow sunglasses, red bandana and red and yellow boa, ripping off his red T-shirt in front of a Trump Vance podium
Evan Vucci
/
AP
Hulk Hogan speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York.

Tributes came pouring in on social media following the death in Clearwater of Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea.

The professional wrestling world reacted with shock and sorrow Thursday following the death of Terry Bollea, commonly known as Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, 71, who grew up in South Tampa, died at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater after first responders were called to his Clearwater Beach residence on Thursday morning.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the WWE posted on X. "One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

Ric Flair, arguably the biggest name in professional wrestling next to Hogan, expressed sadness over the death of his "close friend," with whom he had a longstanding rivalry dating back to the 1990s.

Ed Leslie, who wrestled under the name Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake and was also born in Tampa, had a longtime friendship with Hogan.

Other former allies and opponents in the ring expressed their sympathy.

Hogan's popularity extended beyond the wrestling ring.

An outspoken conservative, Hogan was among several speakers during the final night of the Republican National Convention last July.

In reaction to his death, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social,, saying Hogan had a massive cultural impact and sent his condolences to the wrestler's family.

“We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week," the president wrote. "He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

"Hulk Hogan was a great American icon," Vice President J.D. Vance posted on X. "One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace."

Added Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala on X: "As was the case with most boys who grew up in the 1980s, Hulk Hogan was the first hero I ever had. Hulk Hogan changed the Wrestling and Entertainment world as we know it. Outside of the ring, he gave back to local charities, and would often do so with a smile on his face."

Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world. He appeared in several movies and television shows — most notably in the 1982 film "Rocky III," where he portrayed Thunderlips, a wrestler who got a bit carried away during what was supposed to be a charity boxing match with the title character, played by Sylvester Stallone.

WUSF staff writer Rick Mayer and information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
