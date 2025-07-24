The wrestling and political world react to Hulk Hogan's death

The professional wrestling world reacted with shock and sorrow Thursday following the death of Terry Bollea, commonly known as Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, 71, who grew up in South Tampa, died at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater after first responders were called to his Clearwater Beach residence on Thursday morning.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the WWE posted on X. "One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

The legendary Hulk Hogan ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/3daG7IDznf — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Ric Flair, arguably the biggest name in professional wrestling next to Hogan, expressed sadness over the death of his "close friend," with whom he had a longstanding rivalry dating back to the 1990s.

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

Ed Leslie, who wrestled under the name Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake and was also born in Tampa, had a longtime friendship with Hogan.

Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry! I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan #RIP pic.twitter.com/pwhntPY4Cz — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) July 24, 2025

Other former allies and opponents in the ring expressed their sympathy.

Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel😇R.I.P.🙏🏻My Friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/BvWZTWCGoN — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 24, 2025

It’s hard to put into words what Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever.



RIP Hulkster pic.twitter.com/73o86iY1bA — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) July 24, 2025

RIP Hulk Hogan



Terry Bollea was the first mainstream megastar in pro wrestling. He was the face of sports entertainment & elevated pro wrestling to a whole new level. I had the opportunity to work with Hulkster a few times over the years & enjoyed my interactions with him. My… pic.twitter.com/zJf0jOi7NK — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 24, 2025

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan.

Terry Gene Bollea — known to millions as Hulk Hogan — was more than an icon in the ring. He was a man with a big heart and a genuine desire to help others.



He was a proud supporter of my school… pic.twitter.com/DnohYBtpmD — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) July 24, 2025

Hogan's popularity extended beyond the wrestling ring.

An outspoken conservative, Hogan was among several speakers during the final night of the Republican National Convention last July.

In reaction to his death, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social,, saying Hogan had a massive cultural impact and sent his condolences to the wrestler's family.

“We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week," the president wrote. "He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

"Hulk Hogan was a great American icon," Vice President J.D. Vance posted on X. "One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace."

Added Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala on X: "As was the case with most boys who grew up in the 1980s, Hulk Hogan was the first hero I ever had. Hulk Hogan changed the Wrestling and Entertainment world as we know it. Outside of the ring, he gave back to local charities, and would often do so with a smile on his face."

Sad to hear of the passing of the one and only @HulkHogan.



Rest is peace brotherrrrrr.



(Yes, that’s me with hair and no beard LOL) pic.twitter.com/swDKrdd0uo — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) July 24, 2025

R.I.P to a legend. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HULK HOGAN pic.twitter.com/Hjt7ncnhvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2025

We all have fond memories of @HulkHogan. From my childhood in the ‘80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FfRSmlc8Ko — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 24, 2025

Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world. He appeared in several movies and television shows — most notably in the 1982 film "Rocky III," where he portrayed Thunderlips, a wrestler who got a bit carried away during what was supposed to be a charity boxing match with the title character, played by Sylvester Stallone.

WUSF staff writer Rick Mayer and information from the Associated Press was used in this report.