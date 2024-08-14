Jeff Vinik is in talks to sell an ownership stake in the Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik is in discussions to sell his majority stake in the team at a value of as much as $2 billion.

Vinik Sports Group / Courtesy

Sportsnet first reported it's believed Vinik is negotiating with Doug Ostrover, the co-founder and CEO of asset management company Blue Owl Capital.

Vinik would keep a stake in the team and retain full operational control for the next few seasons.

Vinik issued a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming he's in talks to further expand the Lightning ownership group.

"I can confirm that we are in discussions to further expand our ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning," the statement read. "There will be no change in the day-to-day operations of the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group. I am very excited about what it is to come to an organization and we look forward to sharing more when the time is right."

It's not known how long it would take to complete a deal, and it would need approval of NHL owners.

Last year, Vinik sold the controlling share of Water Street Tampa developer Strategic Property Partners to its business partner, Cascade Investment.

Vinik purchased the Lightning in 2010 for a reported $170 million.

