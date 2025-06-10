Florida A&M athletic director Angela Suggs faces charges of fraud and grand theft

Florida A&M University athletic director Angela Suggs was arrested Monday on fraud and theft charges after state investigators said she used a corporate credit card for personal use totaling more than $24,000 at her former job.

Suggs, 55, turned herself in and was booked at the Leon County Jail. She was later released on a $13,500 bond.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Suggs was the CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation when she used her employer-issued credit card to make wire transfers and cash withdrawals . Officials said the charges were made at casinos while Suggs was on business trips. Investigators claim she misrepresented the spending as business meals.

The nonprofit foundation is the official promoter of Florida's sports tourism and development.

When she was asked about the payments, Suggs said some were accidental charges to her business card. But officials say she failed to pay back the employer.

This investigation started in November after the FDLE received a criminal referral from the state Department of Commerce's Inspector General with an audit of Suggs' business credit card purchases.

Suggs was hired by Florida A&M, from which she graduated, in September. She also served as the university's senior associate athletic director for external affairs and senior woman administrator before moving on to the foundation, which she led for seven years.

"Florida A&M University is aware of the allegations involving our athletics director, Angela Suggs, while she was working with a former employer.," FAMU interim president Timothy Beard said in a statement. "While the matter is unrelated to her duties as an employee at FAMU, we are monitoring the situation and will respond in the future as appropriate."

Suggs had already made a big hire in her new role, bringing in former NBA player and Florida State University Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward as men's basketball coach.

Suggs faces one felony count each of grand theft and scheme to defraud, and four misdemeanor counts of false claims on travel vouchers.

