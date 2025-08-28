Aglio e Olio
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cup Olive oil, better quality, better the taste!
- ½ tsp Crushed red pepper, chopped
- 1 cup Italian parsley washed, dried, fine chopped
- 1 Lemon zest + ½ lemon juice
- 10 Garlic cloves, thinly sliced almost shaved
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Pecorino Romano
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl add all ingredients except the shaved garlic & olive oil.
- Next, gently whisk in the olive oil and season as needed; At this point you can season the sauce with salt & pepper, more lemon juice/zest and crushed red pepper if you desire more!
- If you’re not eating the sauce right away, store in a jar refrigerator for up to 2 week!
- If you are making & eating the sauce right away, add 2 Tbsp of olive oil to a saute pan on low heat and lightly saute the garlic for about 5 minutes. . After 5 minutes add ½ cup or 4 oz of the Aglio sauce to the saute pan along with your pasta. Try not to bring over too much water. Mix the pasta with the sauce coating each and every noodle! Remember to twist & twirl for plate presentation, add a little Pecorino Romano & enjoy!