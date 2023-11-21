A ferry between Bradenton and Anna Maria Island is set to launch in December

A new water ferry shuttling people between Anna Maria Island and downtown Bradenton is launching soon.

The Gulf Islands Ferry is scheduled to kick off on Friday, Dec. 8, pending final certification, according to a news release. The service will feature two 50-foot open air catamarans — called Miss Anna Maria and Downtown Duchess — which hold 48 passengers. Two crew members will also be aboard.

The watercraft will take riders from the day dock off Riverwalk in downtown Bradenton to Anna Maria City Pier and Bridge Street Pier, according to the release.

Manatee County Government / Courtesy A map of the route Gulf Islands Ferry is scheduled to take. It plans to shuttle riders from the day dock off Riverwalk in downtown Bradenton to Anna Maria City Pier and Bridge Street Pier.

“We anticipate families parking in downtown Bradenton, hopping on the ferry at the downtown port located just off the riverwalk near Green Bridge and enjoying a beautiful boat ride out to the island,” Elliott Falcione, executive director for the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in the release. “At the same time, visitors staying on the island can enjoy a leisure boat ride to downtown Bradenton to enjoy our amazing restaurants and attractions located on the mainland.”

The ferry is operated by Gulf Coast Water Taxi, the same company that runs Clearwater Ferry. Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Manatee County commissioner for District Three, said the ferry system was paid for with tourist bed taxes.

“This has been talked about for decades and now it’s here. It's just the beginning of something great. I am looking forward to seeing the service area expanded to include Palmetto, Cortez and Longboat Key,” Van Ostenbridge said in the release.

The ferry service will run Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ride times between stops will range from 25 to 40 minutes.

A one-way ticket for riders ages 12 and up costs $8 per person. Tickets cost $6 for senior citizens ages 65 and up, and $5 for kids ages three to 11. Children under 3 can ride for free.

For more information on the Gulf Islands Ferry, you can visit their website here. To purchase tickets, click here.