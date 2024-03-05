The Gateway Expressway is delayed once again. Here's when it's expected to open

The Florida Department of Transportation is hoping the Gateway Expressway will ease traffic between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

But the project — which initially was supposed to be complete by 2021 — was hit with yet another delay.

The roughly $600 million project started construction in 2017 and has gone through multiple delays due to hurricane, COVID, and supply chain issues.

Florida Department of Transportation / Courtesy Here's a view looking north over Roosevelt Boulevard from Ulmerton Road to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, taken Feb. 14, 2024.

Last year, FDOT officials said it would be complete by the end of February.

However, another delay is backing up the timeline to sometime this spring.

A spokesperson for FDOT says there's been a delay in purchasing overhead sign panels. Once the panels are complete, the roadways will be opened, although FDOT will keep working on the project's final details into the summer.

The Gateway Expressway will connect US-19, I-275 and the Bayside Bridge with two new elevated toll roads, with a goal of lessening traffic along the eastern entrance of Pinellas County.

As part of the new Gateway Expressway network, State Road 690 will be a four-lane road linking both I-275 and US 19.

State Road 686A will connect I-275 to the Bayside Bridge, and will merge in the south into State Road 690.

There will still be non-toll roads available on all of the routes, according to FDOT officials.

Lanes will be closed on various roadways while construction continues:

