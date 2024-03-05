The Gateway Expressway is delayed once again. Here's when it's expected to open
The Gateway Expressway, which will connect U.S. 19, I-275 and the Bayside Bridge in Pinellas County with two new elevated toll roads, was expected to be completed by February.
The Florida Department of Transportation is hoping the Gateway Expressway will ease traffic between Tampa and St. Petersburg.
But the project — which initially was supposed to be complete by 2021 — was hit with yet another delay.
The roughly $600 million project started construction in 2017 and has gone through multiple delays due to hurricane, COVID, and supply chain issues.
Last year, FDOT officials said it would be complete by the end of February.
However, another delay is backing up the timeline to sometime this spring.
A spokesperson for FDOT says there's been a delay in purchasing overhead sign panels. Once the panels are complete, the roadways will be opened, although FDOT will keep working on the project's final details into the summer.
The Gateway Expressway will connect US-19, I-275 and the Bayside Bridge with two new elevated toll roads, with a goal of lessening traffic along the eastern entrance of Pinellas County.
As part of the new Gateway Expressway network, State Road 690 will be a four-lane road linking both I-275 and US 19.
State Road 686A will connect I-275 to the Bayside Bridge, and will merge in the south into State Road 690.
There will still be non-toll roads available on all of the routes, according to FDOT officials.
Lanes will be closed on various roadways while construction continues:
- I-275 from south of Gandy Boulevard to 4th Street from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. (March 4-9)
- US 19 from 110th Avenue N. to 126th Avenue N. from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. (March 4-9)
- US 19 (Frontage Roads) 110th Avenue N. to 126th Avenue N. from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. (March 4-9)
- Roosevelt Boulevard from 49th Street to Ulmerton Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (March 4-9)
- Roosevelt Boulevard entrance and exit ramps at CR 611 (Bayside Bridge) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (March 4-9)
- Ulmerton Road from 34th Street to 49th Street N. from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (March 4-9)
- 118th Avenue N from US 19 50 28th Street N. from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (March 4-9)
- 118th Avenue N. from 31st Street N. to 49th Street N. from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (March 4-9)
- 118th Avenue N. from 43rd Street N. to 49th Street N. left lane closed in each direction (All throughout March)
- 49th Street from 145th Avenue to the Bayside Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (March 4-9)