Tampa begins lining Ybor City's historic Seventh Avenue with bricks

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:53 PM EDT
Seventh Avenue in Ybor City. Pedestrians are on the sidewalk and cars are parked on the side of the street.
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
The first phase of the project is starting between North 15th and 17th Streets. It's expected to take two weeks. The road will eventually be paved with bricks from Nick Nuccio Parkway to 26th Street.

A bricking project along Ybor City's Seventh Avenue is now underway.

Crews began replacing the street with bricks on July 29. The first phase of the project is starting between North 15th and 17th Streets, according to a news release, and is expected to take two weeks.

Construction will be done one block at a time and will encompass 14 blocks in total, according to the release. Eventually, the entire roadway will be paved with bricks from Nick Nuccio Parkway to 26th Street.

Sidewalks on both sides of the street will stay open throughout the project. Street parking on Seventh Avenue between areas under construction will be closed. There will be business signage posted at every corner.

You can also use the TECO Line Streetcar to get to and from Ybor during construction.

Map of a recommended detour route for the first phase of the Seventh Avenue road closure. Westbound detour routes go through East Palm Avenue and eastbound detour routes go through East Palm Avenue and East Fourth Avenue.
City of Tampa
The city of Tampa said in the release the project is an effort to calm traffic and make the road safer for pedestrians. It also aims to promote other forms of transportation, boost local businesses and contribute to Ybor’s economic growth. Funding comes from the Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency.

However, residents and business owners have expressed concern, saying road closures may hurt struggling businesses and the new bricks may affect accessibility.

RELATED: The planned restoration of Ybor City’s brick streets is leaving some business owners wary

The bricking is also meant to enhance the National Historic Landmark District’s authenticity, according to the release.
Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
