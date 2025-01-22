Bicyclists will soon have a safe route through Ybor City on an extended Green Spine track

By this summer, bicyclists and pedestrians will have greater access to travel from downtown Tampa through Ybor City.

The city of Tampa on Wednesday announced that construction has begun on an expansion of the Green Spine Cycle Track.

The route currently begins at Cass Street at Rome Avenue in North Hyde Park, running through downtown and ending at East Seventh Avenue in Ybor City.

The expanded route will take it from Nuccio Parkway at Seventh through the Ybor City Historic District, then north to Cuscaden Park at East 21st Avenue.

According to a news release, the new section will feature narrower roadways to slow traffic, ease congestion and provide added safety for bicyclists through Ybor City.

City of Tampa / Courtesy

"Building new, safer bicycle lanes ensures everyone has easy access to all that makes Tampa great," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in the release. "These additions to the Green Spine provide secure pathways to parks and essential services, promote a healthier lifestyle, and reduce harmful pollutants.

"We look forward to this significant improvement to the city's transportation network."

When construction is complete, the route will be extended by 3 miles and connect North Hyde Park, downtown and Ybor City, along with providing access to the Riverwalk.

Plans also call for the Green Spine to intersect with the proposed West Riverwalk project at two locations. That project is in the design phase.

The Green Spine Cycle Track is an east-west route that includes two-way bike lanes with 3-foot barriers that separate bicyclists and motorists.

The extension will include bike lanes, wider sidewalks and 67 parallel parking spaces.

Later this year, construction will begin on western extension, from Rome Avenue to Howard Avenue.