© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Bicyclists will soon have a safe route through Ybor City on an extended Green Spine track

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 22, 2025 at 5:23 PM EST
A bicyclist riding toward the camera in a bike lane with a car to his left
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Construction has begun on an expansion of the Green Spine Cycle Track in Tampa.

The trail begins in North Hyde Park and runs through downtown onto Ybor City.. Construction has begun on a 3-mile addition through Ybor onto Cuscaden Park.

By this summer, bicyclists and pedestrians will have greater access to travel from downtown Tampa through Ybor City.

The city of Tampa on Wednesday announced that construction has begun on an expansion of the Green Spine Cycle Track.

The route currently begins at Cass Street at Rome Avenue in North Hyde Park, running through downtown and ending at East Seventh Avenue in Ybor City.

The expanded route will take it from Nuccio Parkway at Seventh through the Ybor City Historic District, then north to Cuscaden Park at East 21st Avenue.

According to a news release, the new section will feature narrower roadways to slow traffic, ease congestion and provide added safety for bicyclists through Ybor City.

Map shows the Green Spine Cycle Track trail through Tampa
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy

"Building new, safer bicycle lanes ensures everyone has easy access to all that makes Tampa great," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in the release. "These additions to the Green Spine provide secure pathways to parks and essential services, promote a healthier lifestyle, and reduce harmful pollutants.

"We look forward to this significant improvement to the city's transportation network." 

When construction is complete, the route will be extended by 3 miles and connect North Hyde Park, downtown and Ybor City, along with providing access to the Riverwalk.

Plans also call for the Green Spine to intersect with the proposed West Riverwalk project at two locations. That project is in the design phase.

The Green Spine Cycle Track is an east-west route that includes two-way bike lanes with 3-foot barriers that separate bicyclists and motorists.

The extension will include bike lanes, wider sidewalks and 67 parallel parking spaces.

Later this year, construction will begin on western extension, from Rome Avenue to Howard Avenue.
Tags
Transportation BicycleCity of TampaPedestrian Safety
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now