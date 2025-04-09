Central Florida expressways no longer accepting cash overnight

Late-night and early-morning travelers will soon no longer have the option to pay tolls in cash on frequently traveled toll roads in Central Florida.

As a part of the Central Florida Expressway Authority 's initiative to go completely cashless by the end of the year, cash-accepting toll booths will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting April 22.

The expressway authority said this step is to further a "smoother and more efficient" system. Drivers are encouraged to adopt electronic payment methods, such as pay-by-plate, SunPass, or E-Pass.

While electronic toll rates are 30% lower and allow drivers to continue at highway speeds, those without a transponder will now be charged by plate, resulting in a doubled fee.

The affected roads include commonly-traveled expressways, like State Roads 408, 417, and 429, among others. A full listing of the included highways can be found on the agency's website.

The change for overnight tolls starts later this month, with the complete transition occurring in late 2025.

Drivers can order an E-PASS for free online at CFXway.com.

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media