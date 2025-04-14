© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

The Cross Bay Ferry's final voyage might be coming soon

WUSF | By Mahika Kukday
Published April 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A red white and blue ferry ship sits in the water with apartment buildings behind it and palm trees to its right.
Schifino Lee Public Relations
/
Courtesy
A memo from the city of St. Petersburg said HMS Ferries wanted to use a different vessel for the Cross Bay Ferry after April 30 that would make the trip almost two hours long each way, nearly twice the current length.

Hillsborough County and HMS Ferries have operated the service between St. Petersburg and Tampa since 2021. An unexpected change of vessel could lead to the service ending permanently.

For almost a decade, through the pandemic, bankruptcy and other challenges, the Cross Bay Ferry has carried passengers between St. Petersburg and Tampa.

But the ferry could meet its fate as early as this week.

Since 2021, Hillsborough County and HMS Ferries Inc. have operated the service across Tampa Bay.

But on March 24, the county declared that the boat company had defaulted on its agreement and had until April 3 to repair the situation.

That means that HMS might have to pull out five months before the contract was scheduled to end on Sept. 30.

Evan Mory, St. Petersburg's transportation and parking management director, wrote in a memo that HMS wanted to use a different vessel after April 30 — one that would make the trip almost two hours long each way.

That's more than twice as long as the current 50-minute voyage, even though the proposed boat would still carry about the same number of passengers,149.

Hillsborough County commissioners are scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether they want to terminate the contract with HMS Ferries.

If they vote yes, the Cross Bay Ferry will likely set sail for the final time on April 30.

Mory said St. Petersburg would save $102,000 this fiscal year if the service ends that day.

However, an email from the city said it is working with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and other government partners to "explore options to provide a new ferry service for Tampa Bay residents and visitors.”
Tags
Transportation Cross Bay FerryHillsborough County CommissionHMS FerriesTransportation
Mahika Kukday
Mahika Kukday is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for spring of 2025.
See stories by Mahika Kukday
Related Stories
  1. The Cross Bay Ferry continues operations during a bankruptcy filing
  2. Tampa City Council Approves Cross-Bay Ferry Funding
  3. The Cross-Bay Ferry sets a new rider record ... again
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now