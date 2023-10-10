USF names its College of Public Health building after founder Sam Bell

The University of South Florida is naming its College of Public Health building after its late founder.

Sam Bell, who passed away in March, created the institution in 1984. At the time, it was the state’s first college of public health. Bell served as chair of the college’s advisory council for nearly 40 years.

“Sam Bell was a passionate champion for the University of South Florida, and we are proud to honor his profound legacy by dedicating the College of Public Health building in his name,” USF President Rhea Law said in a news release Tuesday. “His influence and impact on public health policy will continue to benefit our university, region and state for generations to come.”

Bell also represented Volusia County in the Florida Legislature from 1974 to 1988. It was there where he met his wife, USF President Emerita Betty Castor.

“Sam had a deep passion for serving the citizens of this state and this university in so many ways. He would have been humbled and honored knowing his legacy will live on through his beloved college because of the students, faculty and patients he cared about so deeply,” Castor said in the release.

Along with the naming, USF announced a $100,000 gift from Florida Healthy Kids, a government-subsidized insurance plan for children ages five to 18. Bell helped lay the groundwork for the plan.

The gift will help establish a fund focused on future discoveries in child health insurance and health policy, according to the release. That fund will be used to offer scholarships to master’s- and doctoral-level students at the college.