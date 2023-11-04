A 'Tampa 5' protester and member of a USF student group speaks at a national march for Palestine

The Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society participated in a national march on Washington, D.C. Saturday calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Members of the student group appeared on a stage prior to the march, which was organized by numerous pro-Palestinian organizations. Some people held a banner that said, “No U.S. Aid To Israel” and a Palestinian flag.

Saturday’s march was one of several protests in the U.S. following Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

One Tampa Bay SDS member, Lauren Pineiro, spoke to a crowd of protesters. She’s one of the “Tampa 5,” a group of people who face charges following a protest at the University of South Florida in March. Four people were arrested that day after Tampa Bay SDS members rallied against Gov. Ron DeSantis' plans to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities.

“SDS and the Tampa 5 stand in unconditional solidarity with Palestine," Pineiro said via a live stream feed.

Pineiro addressed the DeSantis administration’s push to deactivate a pro-Palestine student group on at least two Florida campuses, including USF.

“This is the same governor that has sent weapons to Israel, called pro-Palestine protesters terrorists — shame — and disbanded Students for Justice in Palestine chapters at Florida universities,” she said.

Pineiro then led a chant: “Hey DeSantis, you will see, Palestine will be free.”

DeSantis last month called for increased sanctions against Iran, saying it aided Hamas, and said he arranged to send drones and ammunition to Israel.

Legal experts have expressed concerns over the governor’s move , call to disband the pro-Palestine student groups, describing it as a likely unconstitutional application of a terrorism law.

Pineiro also mentioned a resolution passed by the U.S. Senate in October that condemns the “rhetoric of anti-Israel, pro-Hamas student groups” on colleges.

More than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed as of Thursday following Israel's response, according to the Associated Press. At least 1,400 people in Israel have been killed.

