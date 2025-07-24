Lower back pain meets a natural remedy in a new study

About 16 million Americans deal with chronic back pain issues, a whopping 8% of the population. And a staggering 65 million report dealing with some kind of lower back discomfort in particular, meaning you more than likely know someone who grumbles about the pitfalls of having a spine.

In short: Lower back aches can be a real pain. But a simple solution might lie just outside your front door.

In a new study from the University of Plymouth, people who suffer from chronic lower back pain were asked whether nature has any impact on helping them manage their condition. Those who spent time in nature reported positive impacts in their ability to handle back pain.

Participants reported a wide variety of reasons as to why being out in nature led to some relief. For many people, just going outside provided them with an avenue for social interaction. It also offered a level of escapism and distraction from their pain that they could not get at home. Additionally, being out in fresh air or around water helped give participants a sense of calm, relieving some of the stress their pain triggered.

Ultimately, the researchers recommend both providers and people who suffer from lower back pain consider how nature can play a positive role in their wellness journey. The team also plans to explore how virtual reality can be used to gain some of the benefits of being in nature for those unable to easily access the outdoors.

For those dealing with lower back pain, strolling through the forest may seem like a monumental task. But it might be less of a pain (in the back) than sitting at home.

