USF plans to establish a college focused on the study of AI and cybersecurity

The University of South Florida plans to create a new college focused on the study of artificial intelligence.

University officials announced Thursday the college would be the first in Florida — and among the first in the nation — to offer studies around AI, cybersecurity, and computing.

Pending approval from the university's Board of Trustees, the college would launch in the fall of 2025.

"The new college presents a unique opportunity to leverage the expertise from all three campuses of the University of South Florida," according to a news release. "This collaboration will bring together the best minds from across the university to create a truly interdisciplinary center of excellence in AI, cybersecurity and computing education and research.

"We can position Florida as a global leader in these fields by harnessing the collective knowledge and experience of our faculty, staff, and students."

Officials say the university has assembled a task force that will provide an initial report to present to the Board of Trustees later this spring. University officials say, while the state Board of Governors do not have to approve the college, they will stay in contact with the state.

USF is already home to the Florida Center for Cybersecurity and offers undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as other certificates in the subject.

The university also has about 200 faculty members across different colleges engaged in research in cybersecurity and AI, and officials say they're seeing significant growth in funding awards.

USF officials tell WUSF that fundraising for the college has not started yet, and they will look at current and future facility needs before determining if a new building for the college is needed.

WUSF staff writer Mark Schreiner contributed to this report.