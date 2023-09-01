© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Idalia recovery efforts underway in Florida's Big Bend

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published September 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT
A home which came off its blocks sits partially submerged in a canal, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, two days after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
A home which came off its blocks sits partially submerged in a canal, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, two days after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and brings historic high water. Are record high storm surges and rapidly strengthening storms our future? This week on The Florida Roundup, we look at the impact of Hurricane Idalia and recovery efforts in Florida's Big Bend and other communities along the Gulf Coast.

A region that hasn’t experienced a direct hit from a hurricane in modern times is cleaning up today from a major storm. Hurricane Idalia came out of the southern Gulf of Mexico this week, taking aim to the part of Florida where the peninsula meets the panhandle.

The storm’s eye made landfall in tiny Keaton Beach in Taylor County. Wind, rain and storm surge stretched out for a couple hundred miles, flooding roads, bridges and neighborhoods along the Gulf Coast.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit areas impacted by the storm on Saturday, as damage assessments, clean up, and recovery efforts are underway.

Idalia grew from a tropical storm to a category 4 hurricane in less than three days and brought historic high water. Is this rapid intensification, as well as record high storm surges, becoming the rule for storms and not the exception?

Guests:

  • Serra Sowers, WUFT News.
  • Regan McCarthy, WFSU News. 
  • Stephanie Colombini, WUSF News.
  • Megan Borowski, multimedia meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. 

