Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Pasco County to help Hurricane Idalia victims

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Pinos
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
satellite view of Hurricane Idalia
NOAA
As it moved north into the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia intensified into a powerful hurricane.

The center is located at Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter, 11611 Denton Ave. in Hudson. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Florida and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Pasco County to help those affected by Hurricane Idalia.

You don't have to live in Pasco County to visit the center, according to a news release from FEMA. No appointments are required either.

You don’t have to live in Pasco County to visit the center, according to a news release from FEMA. No appointments are required either.

Victims can get information from state and federal agencies, like FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration, at Disaster Recovery Centers. They can also get help applying for federal aid, learn about the types of assistance available and the appeals process, and get updates on applications. The centers are accessible to people with disabilities and provide services like assistive technology equipment, video remote interpreting and in-person sign language.

There are several other Disaster Recovery Centers open in the greater Tampa Bay region:

Citrus County

West Citrus Community Center
8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily
Monday – Saturday, closed Sundays
This center will close permanently at the end of the day, Oct. 7.

Hernando County

Hernando Public Library-Spring Hill Branch
9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Manatee County

Rubonia Community Center
1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Pinellas County

Palm Harbor CSA
1500 16th St., Palm Harbor
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Enoch Davis Center
1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

To apply online for FEMA aid, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The deadline to apply is Oct. 30.

 

