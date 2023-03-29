© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
Weather
Hurricane Idalia
Coverage of Hurricane Idalia across the greater Tampa Bay region and the state.

Hurricanes - Need To Know

EMERGENCY INFORMATION, SHELTERS AND EVACUATION ZONES:
Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus

STATE/NATIONAL RESOURCES:
NOAA| Fla. Div. Of Emergency Management | FEMA | Flood maps | Report price gouging

