2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Follow our live blog for the latest on Idalia.
Hurricanes - Need To Know
EMERGENCY INFORMATION, SHELTERS AND EVACUATION ZONES:
Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus
STATE/NATIONAL RESOURCES:
NOAA| Fla. Div. Of Emergency Management | FEMA | Flood maps | Report price gouging
What You Need To Prepare
Ian And Nicole: A Look Back
They're looking for ways to better alert the public on how to act on severe weather alerts after many didn't need evacuation warnings during Hurricane Ian.
The storm made landfall near Emerald Isle early Saturday, posing flooding and other threats as far north as New Jersey into Sunday.
Potential Tropical Cyclone #16 is expected to strengthen today and likely become Tropical Storm Ophelia soon.
According to a preliminary report Thursday from the University of Florida, predicted losses for livestock are pegged at between $30.1 million and $123.4 million. Estimates for field and row crop losses are between $30.7 million and $93.6 million, with greenhouse and nursery products accounting for $4.7 million to $68.8 million.
Here’s a look at the factors that allow a relatively compact storm such as Idalia to send surge down nearly the entire west coast of Florida, and the strokes of luck that kept the damage from being worse.
Small businesses that suffered damages in Hurricane Idalia should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a disaster loan.
The National Weather Service offers hurricane and other weather preparedness videos in American Sign Language and with captions.
Forecasters say Nigel could strengthen some more early Wednesday. However, it is expected to weaken on Thursday and Friday.
The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area off the Florida east coast for possible development later this week.
Experts say that Hurricane Lee is rewriting old rules of meteorology. It left meteorologists astonished at how rapidly it grew into a goliath Category 5 hurricane.
The hurricane center predicted hurricane-force winds extending more than 100 miles from Lee's center with lesser but still dangerous tropical storm-force gusts up to 345 miles miles outward.
The majority of the damage is the result of storm surge in Yankeetown and Cedar Key.