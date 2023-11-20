© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Disaster Recovery Centers offering Hurricane Idalia aid will close for the Thanksgiving holiday

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST
NOAA
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will close all its Hurricane Idalia Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some of them, including one in Hillsborough County, will not reopen.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers across the state will close for Thanksgiving starting Wednesday, Nov. 22. The centers in Hillsborough, Charlotte and Dixie counties will close permanently starting Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will close all its Hurricane Idalia Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some of them, including one in Hillsborough County, will not reopen, according to a news release.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m., the centers in Hillsborough, Charlotte and Dixie counties will close permanently. The Hillsborough County center is located at Desoto Park Trail Roundabout at 2617 Corrine St. in Tampa. It will be open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The remaining centers in Florida will be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 until Sunday, Nov. 26, according to the release. Regular hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 27.

No appointment is necessary to visit a center. Residents are welcome to visit any center and do not have to reside in that county.

The last day to apply for disaster assistance is Wednesday, Nov. 29.

FEMA opened its Disaster Recovery Centers after Hurricane Idalia swept through the state in August. Victims can help applying for aid and information from state and federal agencies. The centers are also accessible to people with disabilities and offer assistance in multiple languages.

To apply online for FEMA aid, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. You can also watch an accessible video about how to apply here.
