FEMA help with Hurricane Idalia damage is available until Nov. 29

Floridians whose property sustained damage from Hurricane Idalia have until Nov. 29 to apply for federal assistance.

There is $316 million approved to assist households, low-interest disaster loans and flood insurance payments; $72 million in FEMA assistance approved for 34,491 households, $62 million in U.S. Small Business Administration in disaster loans and $182 million in National Flood Insurance Program payments.

If you are unsure about how to apply, FEMA specialists can help. They have been going door-to-door in many communities helping those affected by Hurricane Idalia and have visited 140,000 homes and 9,000 public spaces. Disaster Recovery Centers have received 17,500 visitors as well.

If you sustained damage from Hurricane Idalia and live in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwanee, or Taylor counties, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

Information is available daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 800-621-3362, online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

