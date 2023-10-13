© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

FEMA extends application deadline for uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Idalia

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT
<i>Rebecca Blackwell/AP</i><br/><br/>Adam Henderson, owner of Harbour Master Suites, prepares his business Tuesday in Cedar Key, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia.<br/>
NHC
/
WGCU
Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Adam Henderson, owner of Harbour Master Suites, prepares his business Tuesday in Cedar Key, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia.

Florida homeowners and renters in 8 counties who had uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Idalia have until Nov. 29, 2023, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Florida homeowners and renters in 8 counties who had uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Idalia have until Nov. 29, 2023, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

At the request of the State of Florida, FEMA extended the Individual Assistance application deadline 30 days. FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging, basic home repair costs or other disaster-caused needs.

Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties may apply.

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

The telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Copyright 2023 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags
Weather FEMAHurricane Idalia
WGCU Staff
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now