Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Federal aid for Hurricane Idalia victims has been extended to Hillsborough County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published October 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
Flooding in Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said that FEMA added Hillsborough and Charlotte to a list of counties where assistance is available for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

Federal assistance for homeowners and renters affected by Hurricane Idalia has been extended to Hillsborough and Charlotte counties.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency added Hillsborough and Charlotte to a list of counties where assistance is available for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

Other counties where the assistance is available are Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor.

The Category 3 hurricane made landfall Aug. 30 in Taylor County and crossed parts of North Florida after moving up through the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather Hurricane IdaliaHillsborough County
News Service of Florida
