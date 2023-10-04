Federal aid for Hurricane Idalia victims has been extended to Hillsborough County

Federal assistance for homeowners and renters affected by Hurricane Idalia has been extended to Hillsborough and Charlotte counties.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency added Hillsborough and Charlotte to a list of counties where assistance is available for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

Other counties where the assistance is available are Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor.

The Category 3 hurricane made landfall Aug. 30 in Taylor County and crossed parts of North Florida after moving up through the Gulf of Mexico.

