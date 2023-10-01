© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

State’s mental health task force deployed to help people affected by Hurricane Idalia

Health News Florida | By Mike Kiniry
Published October 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Mia Rushing, a Pensacola-based licensed massage therapist, offers compassionate respite care to a resident of Horseshoe Beach.
LISTEN: We touch base with the State Emergency Mental Task Force’s clinical director to get a sense of the work in the early days of recovery from Idalia.

Historically speaking, it’s generally local nonprofits, faith-based organizations and private counselors volunteering time to provide mental health support for people who have been impacted by a natural disaster.

 But, in the weeks after Hurricane Ian a year ago, Florida deployed the first-ever State Emergency Response Mental Health Task Force.

The task force was comprised of mental health professionals, including therapists, counselors and massage therapists, who worked with residents and first responders still in the midst of recovery.

Now, the task force has been deployed a second time to help people in the Panhandle impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Many members are from Lee County and bring with them experiences from helping after Ian.

On this episode of “Gulf Coast Life,” we touch base with the task force’s clinical director and one of its members to get a sense of their work in the early days of recovery from Idalia, which made landfall in Taylor County on Aug. 30.

Guests:

Amie Leigh, founder and CEO of Capacity Path and clinical director of the State Emergency Response Mental Health Task Force

Stacey Brow, clinical psychotherapist, licensed mental health counselor and founder of Stacey Brown and Associates Counseling and Wellness in Fort Myers.

Mike Kiniry
Mike Kiniry is producer of Gulf Coast Live, and co-creator and host of the WGCU podcast Three Song Stories: Biography Through Music. He first joined the WGCU team in the summer of 2003 as an intern while studying Communication at Florida Gulf Coast University.
