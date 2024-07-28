© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Forecasters are watching an area of disturbed weather

WUSF
Published July 28, 2024 at 8:41 AM EDT
An approaching tropical wave could affect the system over the coming several days, forecasters at the NHC said.
National Hurricane Center
The system has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression by midweek, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters are watching an area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic.

The system is near the Leeward Islands and Greater Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center.

They give it a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression by midweek.

If that happens, models show it impacting Florida over the next seven days.
