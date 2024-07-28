Forecasters are watching an area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic.

The system is near the Leeward Islands and Greater Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An approaching tropical wave could affect the system over the coming several days, forecasters at the NHC said.

They give it a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression by midweek.

If that happens, models show it impacting Florida over the next seven days.