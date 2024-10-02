Going door-to-door, just to talk. These volunteers are fanning out across storm-hit Manatee County

They aren't carrying shovels, or gloves, or supplies. They are just asking what people need.

Dozens of volunteers are fanning out across Manatee County to simply make contact with residents who have been hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

On Tuesday, a bus took them to Snead Island, where piles of destroyed furniture lined many front yards, and anger boiled over among some residents five days after Helene made landfall.

"We lost about everything, what else do you want to know?" one man snapped at a pair of approaching volunteers.

"You need help with food, water?" a volunteer asked.

"Yeah, man. We need it all," the man answered.

So much help is needed, but all these volunteers are tasked with doing is talking. They ask questions — do people need food, water, refrigeration, job help or housing? — and take down the answers.

Manatee County officials say they will use the information to determine trends, and to funnel the right supplies where they are needed.

Kerry Sheridan / WUSF Some residents say they lost everything when Snead Island saw storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

"Some folks just want to talk, and we're happy to. We're not in a rush. We're not just trying to get from person to person. We want to talk and make sure that we understand their situation as much as possible," said Lee dePalo, director of community and veteran services at Manatee County.

"What we're surveying for is the community's needs, the human needs, as we call them. It's neighbors helping neighbors," he said.

Around 3,000 residents have been reached so far through the effort, dePalo said.

Some are grappling with big repairs. Others need to find a new place to live.

Kerry Sheridan / WUSF Two volunteers talk to a husband and wife who are renting and must find another place to live after the home flooded.

Volunteer Brenda Seymour said she's glad to be able to do something to help.

"I'm on vacation. I got a couple of days," said Seymour, who also does prison ministry. "Because these people — you know, they need our help. It's our neighbors, and we should just always be with our neighbors."

More volunteers are needed Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Training is at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Information on volunteering can be found here.

"Dress comfortably. You'll be doing some walking," said dePalo.