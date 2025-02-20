© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Another cold snap means many weather shelters are opening around the Tampa Bay area

WUSF | By Mark Schreiner
Published February 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Woman in hat and scarf breathing on her hands to keep them warm at cold winter day
leszekglasner - stock.adobe.com
/
194619405
Florida will experience unusually cold weather this weekend.

They'll open Thursday as temperatures in the area are expected to drop into the low to mid-40s early Friday, with cool conditions expected into the weekend.

For the third time in just over a month and a half, counties around the greater Tampa Bay region are opening cold-weather shelters.

Temperatures in the area are expected to drop into the low to mid-40s early Friday, with cool conditions expected into the weekend.

Shelters are for people without homes or those who live in homes without adequate heat.

Pinellas County

Pinellas will open shelters from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Many sites will serve meals.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will provide free bus rides to and from the shelters from 5 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. Riders must tell drivers they are going to a shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.

Shelters available are:

  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner St., Clearwater (PSTA Route 52)
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park, 7790 61st St. N., (PSTA Route 74)
  • First United Methodist Church, 9025 49th St. N., Pinellas Park (PSTA Route 52). This location requires the use of stairs.
  • Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg (PSTA Route 75)
  • WestCare Turning Point, 1801 Fifth Ave. N., St Petersburg (PSTA Route 9)
  • Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg (PSTA Routes 18, 23 or 100X). This location requires the use of stairs.
  • Salvation Army, 1400 Fourth St. S., St. Petersburg (PSTA Route 4)
  • Boys & Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W Lime St. (PSTA Route 19)

Families with children will be placed in family shelters (if space is available). Families should call 211 or contact First Contact for information about family shelters.

Citrus County

The shelter at 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, closing at 7 the following mornings.

Citrus County Transit will provide transportation to the shelter at no cost.

This list will be updated as more counties open shelters.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
