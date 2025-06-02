© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Former FEMA director shares tips for the start of hurricane season

WUFT | By Kristin Moorehead
Published June 2, 2025 at 1:34 PM EDT
A man with gray hair and glasses and a suit and tie.
Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite Program, CC BY-SA 4.0
/
Courtesy
Craig Fugate was the director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management and the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Administration under the Obama administration.

Hurricane season officially began June 1, but there's still time to prepare for future storms.

He said he views hurricanes in three phases.

"First thing is, if you're a homeowner, do an insurance survey. I know it's expensive. I know it's not something you wanna think about, but your coverage is your best tool to recover," Fugate said.

" You need to evaluate flood insurance. I don't care how many people have told you you don't live in a flood zone or you don't have to buy flood insurance. Your standard homeowner policy does not cover any damages due to waters that rise up is what they call a flood."

Renter's insurance is also important for those that don't own a home, Fugate said, as it can be the difference between losing everything and being able to replace some things.

He said the next step is preparing supplies.

" Medications, papers, insurance, all the things I need to keep with me and have that in place that's either assembled or I can put together quickly so when the evacuation order comes, I'm ready to go," he said.

Fugate also advised that you don't have to go out and buy all your supplies at the same time.

" When you see these list of things you need to have to be prepared, it's very expensive and not practical for a lot of people," he said. "I treat it like, start with a scavenger hunt. You'd be surprised how much stuff you got on there."

The last phase happens after the storm passes. Fugate warns this is the most dangerous time.

" In the aftermath of the storm, the first hours to the first days are very dangerous. Be very careful. Stay in your home. Don't rush out. Don't go up in the dark right after the storm passes," he said.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

Tags
Weather 2025 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane PreparationFEMA
Kristin Moorehead
