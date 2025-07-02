Many hurricane prep essentials are now tax-free yearround in Florida under new law

In the past, Florida residents have been able to take advantage of a tax break on essential household items needed to prepare to shelter in place for hurricanes. The state designated one week for these items to be available tax-free around the beginning of the June and one in August, right before the peak of hurricane season.

Now, that tax break on essential storm items will be offered yearround, passed in a tax-relief package that became official when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state's fiscal 2025-26 budget on Monday.

DeSantis used the line-item veto to eliminate over $500 million in expenses. However, the hurricane sales tax relief survived to become law, with some restrictions for what items will be eligible.

Permanently tax-free items include equipment needed for power outages, including portable generators (if they generate less than 10,000 watts), gas cans under 5 gallons and various sizes of batteries from AAA, AA, C, D, and 9 volts.

Also included are safety equipment like fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, life jackets and bike helmets.

Other items are for people whose homes may not be habitable after a storm, like tarps, tie-down kits and anchors, sunscreen and insect repellent.

Bottled water, first-aid kits and many food items are already available at the grocery store tax-free.

