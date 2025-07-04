© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Three people, including a teen, struck by lightning on July 4th at St. Pete Beach

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published July 4, 2025 at 5:12 PM EDT
Aerial shot of the coast line - buildings and grass to the left, white sand beach leading to blue-green water to the right.
Visit St. Pete-Clearwater
/
Courtesy

The 17-year-old was hospitalized, while the two adult victims refused additional medical treatment.

A family of three was struck by lightning while celebrating the July 4th holiday under an umbrella on St. Pete Beach.

Officials say a 17-year-old girl was transported to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, while the two adult victims refused additional medical treatment other than what they received at the beach.

St. Pete Beach Deputy Fire Chief Adam Poirrier said crews were dispatched at 12:18 p.m. to the Pinellas County Beach Access located at 4700 Gulf Blvd, and they arrived within 3 minutes.

A City of St. Pete Beach official said in an email that the beach remains open to the public.
Tags
Weather lightning strikeFourth of JulySt. Pete Beach
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
