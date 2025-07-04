Three people, including a teen, struck by lightning on July 4th at St. Pete Beach

A family of three was struck by lightning while celebrating the July 4th holiday under an umbrella on St. Pete Beach.

Officials say a 17-year-old girl was transported to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, while the two adult victims refused additional medical treatment other than what they received at the beach.

St. Pete Beach Deputy Fire Chief Adam Poirrier said crews were dispatched at 12:18 p.m. to the Pinellas County Beach Access located at 4700 Gulf Blvd, and they arrived within 3 minutes.

A City of St. Pete Beach official said in an email that the beach remains open to the public.