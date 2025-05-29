WUSF wins nine regional Murrow awards, including for overall excellence

WUSF on Thursday won nine regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including the top honor for overall excellence.

WUSF reporters, producers, editors and anchors were recognized for their work during 2024. It includes wins in the breaking news category for Hurricane Helene coverage, excellence in innovation for election coverage and in the digital category for WUSF.org.

A collection of stories by reporter Nancy Guan about immigration was honored in the Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category. And a series by reporter Gabriella Paul about how investors and corporations are buying more single-family homes won in the news series category.

Reporter Jessica Meszaros won in the news documentary category for her long-form podcast episode on how climate change is contributing to the insurance crisis in Florida. And reporter and editor Stephanie Colombini won in the hard news category for her story about a woman who had to travel out of state for an abortion.

Kayla Kissel, a former intern for WUSF, took home top honors in the excellence in sound category for her story about a Tampa hat maker.

The awards recognize broadcast journalism excellence produced in local and national newsrooms across the United States.

The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious broadcast awards in the United States, and winners in the regional competitions will vie for national awards to be announced later this year.

WUSF competes in the Large Market Radio division in Region 13, which includes news stations in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WUSF honors include:

Overall Excellence: A compilation of some of the best work produced by WUSF in 2024.

Breaking News Coverage: A compilation of work produced by WUSF after Hurricane Helene.

Digital: A compilation of pages, including Vote 2024, Our Changing State, Instagram, Hurricane 2024 and our Hurricane Milton live blog.

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: A compilation of stories in immigration: story 1, story 2, story 3, story 4, story 5, story 6, story 7, story 8, story 9, story 10.

Excellence in Innovation: WUSF’s voter guide and Instagram posts.

Excellence in Sound: From felt to finish: Florida man owns one of the only handmade hat shops in the state

Hard News: Why this St. Petersburg mom had to travel out-of-state for abortion care, despite exceptions

News Documentary: How climate change is contributing to the home insurance crisis in Florida and across the country

News Series: Corporate Buyouts

