Montford Unveils Testing Overhaul Bill With Bipartisan Support

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published March 8, 2017 at 5:26 PM EST
Sen. Bill Montford,D-Tallahassee, is flanked by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, and local school district officials as he unveils a testing overhaul bill (3/8/17).
The Florida Channel
Sen. Bill Montford,D-Tallahassee, is flanked by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, and local school district officials as he unveils a testing overhaul bill (3/8/17).
Sen. Bill Montford,D-Tallahassee, is flanked by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, and local school district officials as he unveils a testing overhaul bill (3/8/17).
Credit The Florida Channel
Sen. Bill Montford,D-Tallahassee, is flanked by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, and local school district officials as he unveils a testing overhaul bill (3/8/17).

Tallahassee Democrat Bill Montford is out with a plan to revamp the state’s testing system. A bipartisan group of lawmakers from the Senate and House flanked Montford Wednesday in the Capitol as he unveiled his plan.

“A number of state mandated end of course exams are eliminated including geometry, Algebra 2 and civics," he said. " But before you panic, let me tell you this is not an abandonment…they will continue to be taught with vigor and tested by our capable teachers.”

Montford also heads the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, and there were several on-hand, including Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna and Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Robert Avossa. Rep. Halsey Beshears, R-Monticello, is sponsoring the House version of the bill.

The bill lets school districts use exams like the ACT or SAT in place of Florida’s tests. And it would push exams back later in the year. It also changes the way the state evaluates teachers. Sen. David Simmons says it’s a starting point in a longer conversation about the way the state tests students and evaluates teachers.

Tags
Education Standardized Testing
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
