© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

State Appeals Court Overrules Decision in Florida School Testing Lawsuit

WUSF | authorBy Cathy Carter
publishedDateHeading March 7, 2017 at 12:53 PM EST
Courtesy Melinda Hohman
Hailey Everett, Maddison Hohman, and Madelynn Kinkade were not promoted to fourth grade, despite receiving all A's and B's on their report cards at Chocachatti Elementary School in Brooksville. Their parents instructed them to "opt-out" of the FSA.

A state appeals court has overturneda ruling concerning school testing in Florida.

The judgment is a major setback for the “Opt-Out” movement.

Each spring, third graders in the state's public schools must take the Florida Standards Assessment, or FSA. Students who fail this standardized reading test can be held back.

But what happens if a student refuses to take the test?

Last year a number of parents instructed their children to do just that. The students filled in their names on the test but did not answer any questions. 

When those students were not allowed to move on to fourth grade, plaintiffs from several counties, including in Pasco and Hernando, filed a lawsuit against their respective school districts and the Florida Department of Education.

Last August, a Leon County Judge sided with the plaintiffs and said school districts must consider options other than the FSA when deciding whether to promote a student.

The appeals court threw out that ruling Tuesday saying the state has a compelling interest to make sure children can read before promoting them.
tagsHeading
Education Standardized Testing
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
seeStoriesBy
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now