Pro-Palestinian group plans to start protest off-campus today

Pro-Palestinian protestors will rally again this afternoon, a day after police used tear gas to break up a protest on the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus.

But today, they are starting off campus. They will gather at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of 56th Street and Fowler Avenue.

They are calling on USF officials to fully divest from Israel, participate in an academic boycott and condemn the killing of Palestinians in Gaza, a release from the group on Wednesday said. They are also rallying for protection of free speech and academic freedom.

On Tuesday, law enforcement used tear gas to disperse about 100 protestors gathered at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza at USF. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said 10 people were arrested.

USF Divest Coalition, a student group involved in the protest, released a statement on Tuesday’s events in an Instagram post. It reads in part:

“Tear gas was deployed to incapacitate the protestors. Multiple students were choked out in front of the administration that claims to care so deeply for our safety. Cops ripped hijabs off students, restrained them and pressed down on their necks, and chased after them in convoys, with bikes, and on foot.”

“Multiple students have been arrested, suspended from the university, and barred from finals because the university considers them violent, when it was the cops who put their knees on our necks, who brutalized us, who escalated and demonstrated any act of violence.

All but three of those arrested Tuesday have been released from jail. Most were charged with trespass, unlawful assembly and resisting arrest without violence. Those arrested and their charges:

