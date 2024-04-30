Law enforcement uses tear gas to disperse USF pro-Palestinian protesters

University of South Florida police used tear gas Tuesday afternoon to disperse pro-Palestinians protesters on the school’s Tampa campus.

An estimated 100 protesters had gathered at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza to demand USF cut ties with and divest from companies supporting Israel. They stood in a circle interlocking arms and chanting slogans like “Free Palestine” and “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.”

Some people on the outer edge of the circle held makeshift wooden shields and umbrellas.

Around 4:45 p.m., WUSF reporters Meghan Bowman and Ari Herrera said law enforcement outnumbering the protesters lined up on both sides of the protestors in the plaza. For several hours before then, small clusters of officers had been standing across the plaza from the protest.

Meghan Bowman / WUSF Law enforcement officers released tear gas to disperse a group of pro-Palestinian protesters who gathered at the University of South Florida Tampa campus for a second straight day on April 30, 2024.

The officers — who protected themselves with shields and masks — included the Florida Highway Patrol, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, University of South Florida Police, the Tampa Police Department, and SWAT officers.

Around 5:15 p.m., an officer using a bullhorn, repeatedly warned the protesters — who started assembling at 10 a.m. — that they would be arrested for what was called an unlawful assembly. They were ordered to disperse.

The first tear gas canister was thrown around 5:20 p.m., resulting in the protesters running from the scene and were followed through campus by law enforcement officers on bicycles.

Students observing the protests and members of the media also began to run when the tear gas was ignited.

Tuesday's protest comes a day after three people were arrested.

The protests at USF comes amid a wave of similar campus demonstrations across the country and the state — including at the University of Florida and University of Central Florida — calling for higher education institutions to cut ties with Israel, or divest from companies supporting the military conflict in Gaza.

USF officials sent an email to students Sunday night informing them that tents could not be set up on the Tampa campus without university approval. The email also outlined that demonstrations were not allowed to take place near academic buildings such as the Marshall Student Center, information commons, or libraries, as students are studying for final exams.

Violating those policies, the email said, would result in an "immediate interim suspension of a student organization and potentially additional sanctions for groups or individuals through the student conduct process."

On Monday, police arrested three people, including a WUSF employee who is a member of its administrative support staff. Maria Hollenback, 29, faces a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of trespassing. Student Sebastian Martinez, 18, was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence and a misdemeanor count of trespassing. Simon Rowe, 23, was charged with a misdemeanor count of trespassing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

WUSF staff writers Meghan Bowman, Ari Herrera, Gabriella Paul and Nancy Guan contributed to this report.

