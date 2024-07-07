© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
French voters reject the far-right

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published July 7, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT

French voters turned out in numbers not seen in decades to stop the far-right National Rally from taking power in the French National Assembly.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
