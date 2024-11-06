Harris unable to convince voters she could bring change, GOP pollster says

Dissatisfaction with the direction of the country was on voters' minds ahead of election night and that benefitted former President Donald Trump, according to GOP pollster BJ Martino.

Exit poll data showed nearly 3 out of 4 voters favored Trump as a candidate who can bring change.

Martino, who leads the Tarrance Group, told Morning Edition that voters had a clear view and understanding of Trump, through his criminal conviction and other scandals that plagued him since leaving office. They did not feel they knew enough about Harris or her visions for the country, Martino said, and she was simply unable to grasp the mantle of change.

"You look at where voters' ongoing disapproval of the job that Joe Biden was doing as president [was] and then Harris' inability to articulate a single way in which she would differ from Biden left voters wanting," Martino said.

