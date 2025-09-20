© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Pentagon requires a new pledge for reporters

By Jim Kane,
David FolkenflikScott Detrow
Published September 20, 2025 at 6:22 PM EDT

The Pentagon says journalists must sign a pledge not to gather any information, including unclassified reports, that hasn't been authorized for release.

