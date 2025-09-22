© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Swimmers race in the Chicago River for first time in nearly 100 Years

WBUR | By Chris Bentley
Published September 22, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
/
Swimmers before the inaugural Chicago River Swim on Sunday, September 21, 2025. (Chris Bentley/Here & Now)

For the first time in 98 years, an organized swim has taken place in the Chicago River. On Sunday, 263 swimmers participated in an open-water swim in downtown Chicago, competing in one-mile and two-mile events to raise money for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis research.

The organizers of the Chicago River Swim posted environmental test results before the race, writing, “Swimming in the Chicago River may sound like a wild idea, but the river has come a long way from its industrial past.”

Here & Now‘s Chris Bentley reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

