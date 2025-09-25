© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
West Virginia relies mostly on coal for its electricity. Customers are paying a heavy price

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 25, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
American Electric Power's John Amos coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from the town of Poca across the Kanawha River, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (John Raby/AP)
American Electric Power's John Amos coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from the town of Poca across the Kanawha River, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (John Raby/AP)

Public anger is growing nationwide over the rising cost of electricity. In West Virginia, where more than 80% of the electricity comes from coal-fired power plants, customers have faced steady increases for more than a decade.

According to reporting from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, that includes hundreds of millions of dollars in hidden fees.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with WVPB reporter Curtis Tate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
