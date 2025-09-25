White House threatens layoffs if government shuts down

The White House Office of Management and Budget says it will lay off more federal workers if the government shuts down. Senate Democrats are trying to add guarantees for health insurance subsidies in a Republican bill to keep the government funded after Sept. 30.

President Trump canceled a meeting with Democratic leaders, saying they were making “unserious and ridiculous demands.”

Host Jane Clayson gets the latest on the standoff with NPR senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

