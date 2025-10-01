© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Secretary Kristi Noem fast-tracked disaster relief after campaign donor intervened, ProPublica reports

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

People who live in areas affected by natural disasters say the federal government is too slow to respond. One reason for that delay is a directive from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem requiring her office to individually review any expense over $100,000.

There is one way to get your recovery project funded fast, however: Have a campaign donor intervene.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with reporter Joshua Kaplan about a project in Florida that got fast-tracked after one of Noem’s donors got involved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now