© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Our oceans are becoming more acidic. Why does that matter?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

As more carbon dioxide from fossil fuel pollution enters the oceans, the water gets more acidic. Researchers in a new study note that the ocean has gotten 30 to 40% more acidic since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Matt Simon, senior staff writer at Grist, about what increasing ocean acidification means for marine life and the future of the planet as a whole.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now