© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Revisiting a conversation about Jane Goodall's lifelong love of trees

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Though the late Jane Goodall was best known for her work with chimps, she also felt a deep personal connection to trees. In April 2014, Goodall published “Seeds of Hope: Wisdom and Wonder from the World of Plants,” part memoir and part history of the plant world, which she wrote with Gail Hudson.

Goodall spoke with Robin Young about the book back in 2014, and we revisit that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now