© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Fracking companies promised low utility bills to Pennsylvanians, but they're higher than ever

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 7, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

Energy prices are rising across the country, but they’ve spiked in Pennsylvania. The state welcomed natural gas companies after they promised that their fracking projects would lower utility bills. Decades later, the opposite happened. The picture in Pennsylvania may be a preview of what’s coming to the rest of the country.

Host Rob Schmitz finds out why from Inside Climate News reporter Kiley Bense.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now